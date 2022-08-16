MEQUON - It can be hard to find high-quality chicken in fast food restaurants, but look no further, The Cluckery in Mequon is changing the game.
The popular chicken tender restaurant opened its first brick-and-mortar location last fall in the Mequon Pavilions on Port Washington Road. The 1,100-square-foot establishment offers in-restaurant seating, take-out and delivery - through DoorDash, Uber Eats, EatStreet and Grubhub - and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Owned by the Milwaukee Bucks, the original Cream City Cluckery located in the Deer District outside the Fiserv Forum originated in 2020 during the height of the pandemic as a ghost kitchen and only offered pick-up and delivery options.
“The idea was really conceived during the pandemic as a way to keep our chefs busy, to keep them employed, and utilize the growing ghost kitchen concept,” said Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot.
Due to the overwhelmingly positive customer response, the Bucks expanded their business beyond downtown, he said.
“The product is what really carried the day. So immediately we thought we really have something here and we began looking for permanent locations and thought we found the perfect location in Mequon,” Belot added.
Milwaukee Bucks Chief Communications Officer Barry Baum said the location is conveniently located off of Interstate 43 in a bustling shopping enter. They also believed the demand for the product here would be high.
The Cluckery in Mequon continues to thrive, serving some of the tastiest chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches around, while using 100% premium, locally-sourced ingredients, Baum said.
The newest location features much of the same menu as the original, even adding some new flavorful items only available at the Mequon store, items like the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the deluxe chicken sandwich and gluten-free tenders.
What also makes The Cluckery’s story unique is that the Bucks are the only NBA team to own and operate a chicken tender establishment, at least that the team is aware of.
While it’s possible other teams will follow in the Bucks’ footsteps, the focus, according to Belot, has been on applying their progressive mindset in their search for new locations beyond the Deer District and Mequon.
“I can’t speak for other teams, but I will say the Bucks have an entrepreneurial spirit in nature, so we’re always looking for ways to expand and leverage our business,” Belot said. “We’re learning a lot from this location and how we can always work to improve and then look to take those learnings into consideration for the future.”