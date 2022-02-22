PORT WASHINGTON — Molded Dimensions, a manufacturer and supplier of custom rubber and urethane molded parts to original equipment manufacturers and related businesses, announced the acquisition of GlobalTech Plastics in Fife, Wash.
GlobalTech Plastics is a full-service, certified AS9100 and ISO 9001:2015, plastic-injection molding company that specializes in the aerospace, medical and transportation industries, according to a press release. The addition of Global-Tech Plastics will help Port Washington-based Molded Dimensions broaden its manufacturing capabilities to include plastic molded parts and components and establish a location on the U.S. West Coast, the press release said.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add a premier manufacturing company like GlobalTech to our family,” said Brian Sprinkman, president and CEO of Molded Dimensions, which serves a wide variety of industries. “We will continue to explore opportunities that allow us to better serve our collective customer base by expanding our manufacturing and service capabilities.”
Sprinkman said no changes are expected at GlobalTech Plastics and employees’ jobs will not be impacted. Terms of the deal have not been announced.
This is the second acquisition in recent months for Molded Dimensions. In November 2021, Molded Dimensions acquired PCO Urethane, a manufacturer of high-volume polyurethane parts in Marshfield. With the two acquisitions the new “Molded Dimensions Group” of companies can now provide rubber, urethane and plastic molded parts and components to an expansive customer base across a wide spectrum of industries.
Molded Dimensions is recognized globally for producing custom-molded rubber and polyurethane components across numerous industries from medical to mining.