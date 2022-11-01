MT Chamber honors community award recipients

MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at The Watermark at Shully’s in Thiensville.
The event recognizes businesses and individuals who make an outstanding impact on the community through exceptional leadership, support and involvement.
The recipients were: Business of the Year: O’Leary-Guth Law Office, S.C.; Citizen of the Year: Ellen MacFarlane; Distinguished Service, John Wirth; and Next Generation Leadership, Heather Mader.
Below are excerpts from each winner’s nomination:
- Ellen MacFarlane, a Thiensville resident for over 30 years, is the epitome of an outstanding “full time” community volunteer.
She is an 18-year member of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club, serving as its secretary, vice president, president and past president. She continues to serve on the Rotary Board as the chairman of the International Service Committee.
She has also been an integral member of the fundraiser committee, acquiring auction items for the annual Fall Into Comedy event and more. Ellen helped the T-M Rotary Club make significant contributions to many community projects, such as the Gateway feature. She is also a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award, Service Above Self award and Rotarian of the Year.
In addition, Ellen is very involved with the Ozaukee County League of Women Voters. She is the current vice president and acting secretary of the organization and has served on the board in various other leadership positions. She also serves as the LWV parliamentarian at all meetings and serves on several committees, including the LWV DEI (Diversity) committee. She helped organize the Women’s History Month annual/brunch luncheon for multiple years, drawing in over 100 attendees into our community.
Ellen also volunteers for the Ozaukee County NAACP, is a lifetime member and has served in several leadership roles over the years. She has served on the committee for the Freedom Fund fundraising event, which provides college scholarships to deserving students.
Ellen is also currently serving as a member of the Thiensville Police Disciplinary Oversight Committee.
In addition to her many contributions, Ellen has worked tirelessly to be sure that residents who were in need or homebound were called or visited. She is a member of Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon and of 100 Women Who Care, an organization of women who contribute donations and then designate deserving non-profit groups to receive the funds,
She has enriched the quality of our community and the lives of others through her significant leadership, compassion and volunteer contributions.
- O’Leary-Guth Law Office, S.C. is a law firm providing guidance, planning and advice in a variety of areas, including business law, elder law, estate planning, probate, corporate and partnership tax. Part of its mission is to provide expert legal advice commonly associated with larger national law firms, while maintaining the friendliness, individualized attention and fee structure of a smaller firm. In addition to providing outstanding professional services, Maureen O’Leary-Guth, president and owner of the firm, also makes community involvement and support a priority for herself and for all of her team.
The multi award-winning firm has been offering legal advice for over 30 years and has experienced significant growth and expansion over the recent years. The firm was originally established as Willms, S.C., then became Willms-O’Leary, S.C., and is now O’Leary-Guth Law Office, S.C. Maureen became partners with Attorney Andrew Willms in 2014. She fully acquired ownership of the Thiensville based estate planning law firm in 2019.
In 2021, she opened a second location in Mequon for the tax and accounting division. The firm has now acquired a large office building on the northeast side of Mequon and will be moving at the end of 2022 to consolidate the offices and allow room for further growth.
For O’Leary-Guth Law Office, giving back to the community not only involves numerous donations and sponsorships, but also giving time to be active members and serve in leadership roles for various non-profit organizations. Maureen O’Leary-Guth, who establishes the culture of community outreach, is currently the President of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club, serves on the board for the Green Acres Boxer Rescue of Wisconsin and volunteered as a parent mentor for the Graham’s Foundation, which supports premature babies.
O’Leary-Guth Law team members have also served or continue to serve on boards for Friends of the Domes, Greater Milwaukee Foundation Young Professional Advisor Council and member of Milwaukee Public Museum 1882 Society.
Additional community organizations that the firm is a member of include Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce, Thiensville Business Association and Mel’s Charities 300 FUN(D) Club. Additional organizations and initiatives that have been supported by contributions include Family Sharing of Ozaukee, M-T Gateway project, Village Park Re-Imagined, Rotary Foundation, Wisconsin Sheriff’s & Deputy Association, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin, Cedarburg Willowbrooke Park CommUNITY Playground Build Project and Homestead High School Theatre Program.
Excellence in business, outstanding community involvement and recent expansion are all reasons that O’Leary-Guth Law Office S.C. is being recognized as the 2022 Business of the Year.
- John Wirth has resided in Mequon since 1978 with his wife and two daughters. During this time, John generously served as a dedicated community servant for an astounding number of years truly resulting in distinguished service to the city of Mequon.
For almost 25 years, John served the city of Mequon through volunteer and elected positions. He served as District 4 alderman from 2001 to 2013 and then again from 2016 to 2019, always giving careful consideration to the matters before the Mequon Common Council. During those terms, he held the leadership role of Common Council president three different years. He also served on the Mequon Planning Commission, Economic Development Board and numerous other Mequon boards and commissions.
In 2019, John was elected mayor and served for one term. During his term the community experienced consistent decision making and fair and transparent processes. He has been a strong supporter of business growth and thoughtful development. He devoted considerable effort to improving fire and emergency medical services among many other successful initiatives. He served as mayor during the challenging time of the pandemic with steady leadership and always using the best interests of the community as his guide.
In addition, John has volunteered and been involved with organizations outside of his service to the City of Mequon. He was a member of the Mequon Community Foundation and is an active member and volunteer at Lumen Christi Catholic Church. He is also a proud member of the Thiensville Mequon Rotary.
John is an attorney with Mallery s.c. He received his law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School and has earned many professional distinctions and awards in his profession.
- Heather Mader has repeatedly demonstrated noteworthy leadership in her career and in her roles outside of her profession. She is always motivated to help others and her community, setting an outstanding example for her children, associates and peers.
Heather excels in her role as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Port Washington State Bank Thiensville office. Heather and her team started at the new Thiensville branch 5 years ago, forming numerous relationships and attaining significant deposits in a very short time. Her focus isn’t just on developing bank relationships, she has also worked closely with her team members to move them forward in their own careers. As an 11-year veteran of Port Washington State Bank, she has trained her staff in customer service excellence. In fact, three of Heather’s staff members earned promotions under her supervision.
In addition, Heather also plays a role in the greater banking community bringing the industry together. She is serving on the Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) Retail Committee where over the next three years she will assist in creating Community Bank Retail Tips and Tools, help award the annual WBA scholarship, and plan and facilitate the annual Lead 360 Conference for all WBA members which is held in November each year.
It is evident that Heather cares about her community through her extensive involvement with community organizations and events. She is a passionate co-chair of the Village Park Re-Imagined committee, working on initiatives to raise money to enhance the park. She served as president of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary in 2021-22 and is currently serving as past president and co-chair for the fundraising committee.
Heather has also served on the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber Sporting Clays fundraising committee for the past six years. She has volunteered at Family Fun Before the Fourth, the Community Shred event, Thiensville Food Truck in the Park and numerous other community events. She also makes a positive impact by using her special talent and voice trained at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music to give vocal performances of the national anthem for organizations.
Heather is a leader in her industry and an exceptional community member who has made significant contributions by giving her time and support to benefit numerous individuals and organizations.