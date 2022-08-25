Multi-family plan gets favorable response from Plan Commission

GRAFTON — A developer is looking to bring multifamily residential living to the Port Washington Road corridor, as a concept plan for apartments and townhomes near Meijer was presented this week.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission met Tuesday, and had the concept plan presented. Concept plan review is an early phase of a development; the idea is presented for discussion and feedback, but no formal action or approvals are made at the concept level.
The concept was brought forward by developer Brian McClaren, for the land at 912 Port Washington Road.
“The site encompasses about 9.8 acres on a single parcel currently in the town of Grafton,” village of Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
With the property currently being in the town, it would have to be annexed into the village for the development to proceed. That measure, however, would not occur until the development process is further along than the current conceptual stage.
The concept includes 158 apartment units in a building, which range from two to four stories tall in different sections of the building. There were also two townhome buildings shown on the plan document, with each including seven three-story units for a total of 14 townhomes.
The plan also included an outlet marked for a 7,000-square-foot commercial multi-tenant building. Wolff said the commercial building was not planned for development by McClaren at the same time as the multi family residential buildout.
“This would be a future phase of the development,” Wolff said.
Wolff noted in the plan presentation that it would require rezoning the property. That, in turn, will require the village to amend its comprehensive plan and land use plan map to allow the new zoning.
“The village’s policy has always been to encourage office and commercial use on Port Washington Road,” she said.
Wolff’s report to the Plan Commission noted that the development, should it proceed, will need multi-family or planned unit development zoning to allow the rental apartments and townhomes.
Wolff also spoke about a traffic analysis for the intersection of Falls and Port Washington roads, adjacent to the site under consideration. She said the study showed the addition of such a development at that location would require improvements to the intersection to accommodate the additional traffic.
While a design of such improvements have not been studied yet, the traffic analysis recommended considering either traffic signals or a roundabout at the intersection.
The Plan Commission discussed the concept briefly, and there was also some resident input. “It seems like the comprehensive plan is just a suggestion,” resident Bob Tillman said. “I don’t think this fits with the site. It’s not what’s in the comprehensive plan.”
Several other residents commented on potential traffic concerns, storm water management and the village not needing more multi-family development.
Jim Brunnquell, village president and chairman of the Plan Commission, recommended McClaren work closely with Wolff and village staff moving forward to address any concerns from the village and the Grafton community as the development plan moves forward.
According to Wolff’s report, the projected schedule for the development would be for the comprehensive plan amendment to go to the Plan Commission in October and the Village Board in November, with annexation and rezoning of the property to be considered in February 2023.
Mapping and a site plan for the development itself, as well as a development agreement, would also be considered in early 2023 if the development proceeds.