GRAFTON — The Grafton Meijer store has given $5,000 to NAMI Ozaukee as part of the store's Meijer Team Gives campaign. The Grafton Meijer team collectively chose NAMI Ozaukee. Meijer Team Gives started in 2021 and annually empowers Meijer store and distribution facility team members to select and donate to nonprofits meaningful to them and their local communities.
Through the Meijer Team Gives program, the Michigan retailer has allowed team members to make $1.5 million in surprise donations to nearly 300 nonprofits within their communities across the Midwest.
NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness — Ozaukee provides support, education and advocacy. This includes community awareness and understanding of the issues affecting persons with mental illness and their families. The goal is to improve the quality of life for those experiencing a mental illness and to provide support to their loved ones.
To reach NAMI Ozaukee, call 262-243-3627.