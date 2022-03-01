MEQUON - Ascension Wisconsin will expend its primary and specialty care services when its new 29,500-square-foot clinic at 12831 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon opens Monday, March 7. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, Madison Medical Affiliates and Premier Radiology will provide services in the clinic.
“Ascension Wisconsin has provided care to families in Mequon for more than 25 years and we recognize the importance of growing to meet the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Blake Estes, vice president, Ambulatory Development, Ascension Wisconsin. “This new clinical space will expand access to primary care and specialty care services, and provide the latest imaging services at an affordable cost in a convenient location.”
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will provide primary and specialty care services including behavioral health, neurosciences and podiatry; Madison Medical Affiliates will provide dermatology services and Mohs surgery, and Premier Radiology will manage outpatient imaging.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
This new clinic replaces the former one across the street that 4,000 square feet with three primary care providers and nine patient exam rooms. The new facility is nearly five times the size with more than 40 exam rooms. It will add 50 new jobs, according to an Ascension press release.
The three primary care physicians relocated to the new clinic and will be joined by three new primary care physicians and two specialty physicians.
Premier Radiology occupies 3,500-square-feet of the clinic with outpatient imaging services including: MRI, CT, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-Ray. Madison Medical Affiliates occupies 10,000 square foot with 21 exam rooms, four dermatologists and one surgeon performing Mohs surgery, a treatment for skin cancer. Madison Medical Affiliates is expanding services with new physicians. The remainder of the space will be occupied by Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin with 21 exam rooms.
In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 17 hospital campuses, more than 100 related health care facilities and employs more than 1,100 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Appleton.