CEDARBURG - Individuals of all ages will have a chance to get inspired at a new upcoming art studio in Cedarburg.
The Painted Creek will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at W63N541 Hanover Ave.
Owner Kristin Bork of Cedarburg said she wants this to be a gathering place for people to get together, socialize and do an art project.
Bork previously owned Urban Artique for seven years and runs an Airbnb called Urban Manor that she renovated, both in Sheboygan.
Bork will also be refinishing furniture in her art studio under her other business called Cedar Creek Chic.
She was also an art teacher, but she wanted to do something new beyond working in a traditional classroom at a school. So Bork decided not to return to that career and open her own art studio instead.
Bork mentioned how as an art teacher parents would ask her for after-school art classes/activities.
“I really wanted to service those kids that really wanted to learn more and strive in the arts,” she said.
Bork said guests of The Painted Creek can either attend classes for adults or children or relax and pick a project off a menu. All of the supplies will be provided. Bork also hopes to bring other local artists to teach classes as well.
In the adult art classes, attendees will learn a variety of art mediums. People of all skill levels are welcome.
Bork said she is most excited to inspire people.
“I’m really excited when people come in and think that they’re not creative and then you get them all excited and they leave and they’re so appreciative and they’re proud of themselves,” she said. “I love seeing people get excited and inspired.”
To follow the progress of The Painted Creek, check it out on Facebook and Instagram.