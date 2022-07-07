CEDARBURG — A new social house and mercantile has moved into downtown Cedarburg. Enjoy yourself at Art of Joy, W63N664 Washington Ave., a family-friendly outdoor cocktail and beer garden located right along Cedar Creek.
The new business is run by Cedarburg residents Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center executive director, and Mary Creten.
The owners define Art of Joy as the practice of living with intention, gratitude and connection in order to create a life filled with joy.
“It’s hard work, building and living a life filled with joy,” Hayes said in a press release. “We are all striving to have more joyous lives, and we hope that this little spot and piece of community can be our way of helping people to do so.”
Art of Joy is also a sponsor this year for Summer Sounds, which happens Fridays through Aug. 19.
Hayes and Creten wanted to create an authentic and fun space where people can connect.
Art of Joy is located in the former Marline’s Garden Goodies building on Washington Avenue in downtown Cedarburg.
“It is our goal to do everything we can to give joy back to our community,” Creten said. “This community has given me and my family so much, and I hope that Art of Joy can be one small way of paying it forward.”
“We love hanging out with our friends and family, having drinks, and being outside,” Hayes said. “It’s sometimes tricky to find a spot where everyone in our group feels comfortable, both kids and adults. We thought — let’s make one!”
Art of Joy sells upscale cocktails, wine, beer and snacks.
Food from Art of Joy is locally sourced and crafted by Art of Joy’s Executive Chef Dan Lueth, the original founder of the Farmstead restaurant in Cedarburg.
A significant focus of Art of Joy’s cocktail and drink menu is providing robust non-alcoholic options. All of the cocktails on the menu are available both with and without alcohol (zero proof versions). There is also an assortment of non-alcoholic beers and other drinks.
“It’s not required to have alcohol to have a good time,” Creten said. “For Art of Joy to be truly inclusive and welcoming, we want to make sure that there are options that allow people to have a treat without needing to drink.”
Many surprises and details await guests, such as their custom tricycle and disco giraffes, according to the press release. There is also outdoor seating with Adirondack chairs and fire pits.
“This property is right on the creek,” Hayes said. “It’s just amazing to get to sit by the creek and take in the sights and sounds, and we wanted to find a way to share this with the community. We’re so proud of how the landscaping came out, to create a new little oasis in Cedarburg.”
The original plan for Art of Joy was to open both indoors and outdoors this summer, but delays on the permitting and approval process hindered the ability to complete construction on the building.
“The city of Cedarburg has been amazingly helpful and supportive of us throughout this process,” Hayes said. “Once we realized we were not going to be able to open indoors for the summer, we put on our big girl pants and realized it’s time for yet another pivot. Over a weekend, we came up with the idea of getting a camper, renovating it, and selling drinks out of it so we could open.”
“We’ll sure enjoy operating indoors next summer, but what a fun and unexpected start to Art of Joy,” Creten said.
At this time, guests can order drinks and snacks in person at the camper, which has been named Joyride. Orders can also be made ahead oftime on the Art of Joy website.
Construction is well underway on renovating the 150-year-old building that originally housed Marline’s Garden Goodies, which was owned by Marline McGrew.
The interior will include a full bar, spaces for live music and a kitchen. Both floors of the building will include seating and areas to relax and spend time with friends and family.
Art of Joy will also host events, either privately or open to the public. They are also planning to host smaller weddings and events. Their website will have more information about events in the weeks to come.
Summer hours for Art of Joy are from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.myartofjoy.com or follow Art of Joy on Facebook and Instagram.