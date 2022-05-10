New ‘micro’ hospital opens in Mequon

MEQUON — The newest of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin’s neighborhood hospitals opened last week in Mequon.
At approximately 17,000 square feet, the small-scale community hospital has a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds for patients requiring additional care, observation and tests.
According to a Froedtert press release, the hospital provides high-quality care in an inviting, streamlined setting close to home when sudden needs arise.
“The small-scale community hospital will offer easy, around-the-clock access to emergency and inpatient care in a highly efficient setting, near where people live and work and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” the press release said.
The hospital is located at 11421 N. Port Washington Road, directly across the street from the Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center.
The hospital, which also will have laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services, is designed to treat medical emergencies that require attention beyond a health center or urgent care clinic’s capability. The hospital will complement the current health care offerings provided at the nearby Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center, which offers primary and specialty care, diagnostic services, cancer care, urgent care and wellness care through Small Stones.
“We are proud to announce the opening of our fourth community hospital within our health network which expands our ability to provide access to care in more communities with an easy to navigate footprint,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “Our newest community hospital in Mequon supports our mission by providing access to academic medicine for the diverse communities we serve.”
Jacobson also said the new hospital supports their continued growth in the North Shore area and beyond and supports its focus of adding specialty care within the region, complementing its expansion of primary care access across the health network.
“We are extremely grateful to our providers and staff whose tireless work throughout the COVID19 pandemic has enabled us to open four new hospitals during these challenging times, which has allowed us to provide access to safe, high-quality care close to home,” she said.
Medical College of Wisconsin emergency physicians as well as experienced registered nurses will staff the community hospitals, which are expected to see dozens of patients per day and will employ about 40 full-and part-time staff at each hospital.
As licensed, accredited acute-care hospitals, they will be part of the Froedtert & MCW health network, follow its care and quality protocols and be connected to its electronic health records system to assure coordination of care, according to the press release.
Ryan Companies partnered with Froedtert Health to develop the project and served as the construction manager for Mequon hospital.
Froedtert & MCW health network also has community hospitals in New Berlin, Oak Creek and Pewaukee.