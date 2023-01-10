GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community, if the development can pass the approvals n1600 Port Washington Roadeeded.
The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.
“The applicant is requesting architectural review for a new multitenant commercial building at the Meijer outlot south of the main entrance on Port Washington Road. The subject property is a 1.29-acre outlot located on the south side of the main Meijer driveway,” according to a report from Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff.
The board packet for Wednesday’s meeting included Wolff’s report, which stated the site plan will include a 6,670-square-foot building and 48 parking spaces. The building will be in the middle of the lot, with parking on the west and south sides of the property.
The report indicates that the building will include four tenant spaces ranging from 1,358 square feet to 2,331 square feet. Two tenants are currently known: Chipotle and T-Mobile.
The Chipotle is slated for the space on the north end of the building, where an outdoor patio and a drive-up window are planned as well.
The staff recommendation listed in the report is for the Architectural Review Board to approve the architectural plan, conditioned upon the plan also receiving the needed approvals from the village’s Plan Commission and that the developer revise the plan to include additional information.
The proposal is scheduled to go before the Plan Commission at its Feb. 21 meeting, according to the board report. At that time, the conditional use permit and site plan for the development will be up for approval.
The report did not list meetings beyond the Plan Commission that will be needed before the development can proceed this year.
The Architectural Review Board on Wednesday will also take up plans for two single-family residences and external changes to the Family Sharing building at 1002 Overland Court.