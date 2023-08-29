MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group are again partnering for the eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Each year, the competition highlights Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry, which contributes nearly $70 billion in total economic output to the state, and culminates by crowning a product as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
“Manufacturing is the state’s largest industry, employing nearly 500,000 hardworking Wisconsinites who contribute both to our state’s economy and to our notoriety,” WMC President and CEO Kurt R. Bauer said in a press release. “We’re excited to again use this fun contest to feature some of our fantastic manufacturers, the high-paying careers they create and the innovative, necessary products they make.”
Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations will be accepted now through Sept. 8 at www.madeinwis.com.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites
have cast over 1 million votes since its inception. Products have included fire trucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and much, much more.
MuL Technologies in Mequon was the 2020 winner for its Marc, a mobile autonomous robotic cart with the brains to map a facility, avoid obstacles in his way and get things where they need to go.
Past Ozaukee County nominees also include Miba Industrial Bearings of Grafton, Rugged Video, LLC of Cedarburg, Tesker Manufacturing of Saukville and Petersen Products of Fredonia.