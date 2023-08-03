MEQUON — Formerly a Q-Stop convenience store, the vacant site located at 11319 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon will soon be occupied by North Shore Bank.
The city’s Planning Commission last week approved Plunkett-Rayish Architects, LLP’s building and site designs for the 2,415-square-foot financial institution with a drive-thru to fill the property.
According to Assistant Director Community Development Jac Zader, the applicant’s original design for the building was approved in October 2020. Since the design was modified, a new building and site plan approval was required.
Similar to what was first approved almost three years ago, the new plans include access to the site from Port Washington Road via two existing curb cuts and the building to be constructed of stone veneer, metal wall panels and aluminum storefront glass.
City staff initially noted issues with the use of a green metal wall panel at the entranceway due to its high public visibility, but later decided to eliminate the condition that states the green color should be replaced with darker stone.
“The green element doesn’t trouble me,” Commissioner Daniel Gentges said. “I think it enhances the look of the building and ties in to the sign toward the south end.”
Staff also expressed concerns regarding an etched bird logo on the front of the building and the brightness of the proposed parking lot lighting.
The bird logo is classified as a sign and requires a waiver to the code as a second wall sign and for exceeding the size requirement. Staff, however, was not supportive of the sign or the waiver to the code, and ultimately denied the applicant’s request to have the second wall sign in the window.
“Denial of the sign waiver is due to lack of specific hardship or unique physical condition of the site,” according to the agenda information provided to commissioners.
As for the lighting, it was suggested that the proposed lighting plan be revised so that illumination levels are kept around 4000K.
Staff also recommended that the traffic be restricted to one-way all around the building in a counterclockwise direction, given the site’s tight restrictions and the applicant’s request that the traffic to the rear of the building only be permitted as one-way to the south, either through or around the drive-thru.
“That eliminates many of the points of traffic conflict and reduces the confusion for drivers who may attempt to drive the wrong way as a shortcut, only to be confronted by oncoming traffic with no means to turn around,” according to the agenda.
Other recommendations for the applicant moving forward include updated lighting and landscaping plans, revising traffic as one-way, counterclockwise through the site, and submitting final plans within 180 days of last week’s meeting.
For a full summary of the project, go to https://rb.gy/8f1ii.