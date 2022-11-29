North Shore Eye Health celebrates expansion

CEDARBURG — North Shore Eye Health and Wellness recently celebrated its expansion with a ribbon-cutting event. Founded in 2014, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness has been serving the eye health needs of the residents of Ozaukee County and its surrounding communities.
A family-based, primary eye care practice, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness expanded to allow for the growth of an area of specialty: pediatric vision therapy and neuro-optometric rehabilitation, according to a press release. Targeting vision related learning disorders and visual recovery from concussion, stroke and mild traumatic brain injury, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness has opened a new therapy suite dedicated to these services.
The office is located in the Creekside Building at N54W6135 Mill St., Suite 700, Cedarburg.
Through this expansion, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness continues to establish itself as a regional leader in eye health care and looks forward to providing innovative care to individuals in need, according to a press release.
To learn more, go to northshore-eye.com or call the clinic at 262-421-4414.