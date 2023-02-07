GRAFTON - Cornerstone Community Bank announced the following promotions:
- Rick Novotny to SVP - chief credit officer
- Chris Zirbes to SVP - commercial lender
- Chad Zimborski to VP - commercial lender
Novotny, Zirbes and Zimborski will transition into these roles as Cornerstone Community Bank merges with Horicon Bank, according to a press release. Cornerstone Community Bank was sold to Sword Financial, the holding company for Horicon Bank, on Jan. 1 and will continue to operate as Cornerstone Community Bank until September 2023.
“We are thrilled to promote Rick, Chris and Chad as they extend their knowledge of business banking to serve our communities,” said Frederick C. Schwertfeger, president of Horicon Bank and acting president of Cornerstone. “Having strong capable bankers like them, serving the Milwaukee metro area, was a major reason why Horicon Bank wanted to be a merging partner with Cornerstone Community Bank.”
Novotny has over 20 years of commercial lending experience and has been at Cornerstone since 2008. He was promoted to chief credit officer in 2019, according to a press release. In the position, Novotny manages the entire lending operation and serves as the interface between the lenders, the operations team and senior management to make preparing, approving and servicing loans efficient and effective.
Novotny has a degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and in 2021 completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison. He is the current president of Family Promise of Washington County, past president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, past treasurer of Bend City Church in West Bend and is active in his kids’ sporting activities, including coaching.
Zirbes brought 19 years of commercial lending experience with him when he joined the Cornerstone Community Bank lending team in 2015. He served as a commercial loan officer for Cornerstone for four years and was promoted to VP - Senior Commercial Lender in 2019. Zirbes is a strong advocate for small business and is an invaluable resource as a mentor to the junior lenders, according to a press release.
Zirbes has a B.B.A. degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison. He is a proud member of the Wauwatosa Mayfair Rotary - past president and board vice president and president-elect of the Wauwatosa Junior Trojans Baseball Club, Wauwatosa Blazers Football Club member, former president of Serenity Inns and former president of the Wauwatosa Distinguished Citizens Award Council.
Zimborski has over 12 years of business banking experience and a finance background. At Cornerstone, he provides full-service relationship banking services to small business and commercial real estate customers, according to a press release.
Zimborski started as a business banking underwriter, advanced to a business banking relationship manager, and a senior portfolio manager. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Lake Forest College, Ill., and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University.