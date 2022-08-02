CEDARBURG — It’s mostly rubble and rough terrain now at tax incremental district No. 7 at N49W6337 Western Rd., but eventually it will be a thriving neighborhood near downtown Cedarburg.
City officials joined a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fox Run residential development on the 12.76-acre property that was once a plant site for Wilo Machine Company and Mercury Marine. “This is a special day for Cedarburg to have an environmentally contaminated site cleaned up at no taxpayer cost to really see this area be developed to something for our community,” said City Administrator Mikko Hilvo. “The foot traffic, I hope, will help our downtown businesses to continue to thrive. As a city, we’re extremely grateful for this development to happen in our community.”
P2 Development Company, LLC is heading the project. The development includes single-family pocket neighborhood homes, townhomes and two apartment buildings with underground parking.
The project will also result in extending Hanover Avenue from Jackson Street to Western Road.
“(We’re) hoping to provide hundreds of individuals and families a chance to experience all we have here in Cedarburg,” said Mayor Mike O’Keefe. “It wasn’t without some hurdles but Cedarburg officials are careful with their tax dollars and their city’s prospects.”
O’Keefe thanked the Cedarburg Common Council, Cedarburg Development Authority, P2 Development, Hilvo, City Attorney Mike Herbrand and all the citizens “who contributed opinions and concerns, which really resulted in a better development.”
Hilvo explained that the process now is knocking down the rest of the buildings and working with the Department of Natural Resources on figuring out the details of the contamination on the site. The whole development is expected to be completed by 2027.