GRAFTON — Carol Ann Schneider has been in the job placement industry for more than 50 years. After her company, SEEK Careers/Staffing, has helped countless people connect with employers, she thought there weren’t any more awards her company could win.
But one more prize wouldn’t hurt.
SEEK is one of three local businesses being presented with the 2023 Business of the Year award by the Ozaukee Economic Development. SEEK is the recipient of the Large Business of the Year Award, along with Philip Lithographing (medium), and O’Leary-Guth Law Office (small).
“It just never occurred to me that there was another award out there for me to get,” Schneider said. “I have gotten a lot ofa wards over time, but I was blown away. When you’re recognized like that by your peers, that is probably the best recognition you can get.”
SEEK is a commercial staffing firm that currently operates 16 branch offices in Wisconsin, and an additional four in the Minnesota Twin Cities, but Schneider’s origins are far more humble. She began the company out of her home in 1971, creating the SEEK name by using the initials of her family members. Schneider’s goal was to match job seekers to serve the temporary needs of Ozaukee County businesses.
In 1975, Schneider incorporated the business and established several locations around Grafton before planting themselves in 1997 at their current headquarters on Opportunity Drive.
“I set goals, and I did eventually reach those goals,” Schneider said. “Not as fast as I had wanted to, but I had reached them. I’m a farmer’s daughter from central Wisconsin. I didn’t anticipate anything like that happening. I was just putting one foot in front of the other and away we went.”
SEEK offers job placement for a number of areas, including office and clerical work, warehousing, manufacturing and skilled trades. Job seekers fill out an application on SEEK’s website, then participate in an interview with a SEEK talent specialist, and then finally complete onboarding paperwork once paired with an employer.
It can be a lot of work to oversee, but Schneider trusts in her team to see it through. SEEK has an organized leadership structure that creates better efficiency and communication, something Schneider values highly.
“We’re big communicators,” she said. “In fact, our email is just overflowing on a daily basis because we include everybody. It’s important for people to understand what’s going on in the business.”
One example of this open channel of communication in action is letting employees have a full view of the company’s financials, branch by branch and the company overall. Schneider is a big proponent of transparency, and she wants everyone to always be on the same page.
“It’s important for the people to understand what’s going on in the business,” Schneider said. “You’re right in the thick of it. Not everybody is comfortable with that, but I believe that’s important.”
SEEK has been a longtime partner in the community. Schneider is on the Council of the Milwaukee 7 and currently chairs an ad-hoc committee to improve transportation in Ozaukee County. She was one of the founders of Ozaukee County’s Workforce 2020 initiative and led the organization that was responsible for public transportation in Ozaukee County.
One of Schneider’s textbook examples of community engagement was helping launch the Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship Program. The program, according to its website, “integrates school-based and work-based learning to provide students in their junior and senior years with academic and occupational skills leading to both a high school diploma and a Certificate of Occupational Proficiency in a specific industry.”
“We would take the kids who weren’t necessarily heading to college but needed a leg up, and we can do some training in our facility and put them on our clients’ sites to work,” Schneider said. “And we wanted them to get school credit for doing that. Everyone was on board with that. There were always kids who needed some extra help.”
SEEK is enduring a unique challenge of having fewer job orders as well as job seekers compared to years past. But for Schneider and her team, it’s just another hurdle to leap.
“We’ve had to really revise our thinking on how we maximize the people for the job orders that we have, and how we help our customers with those openings they are trying hard to fill,” she said. “We’re still chugging away here.”
Overcoming difficulties such as labor shortages will always put SEEK front and center in helping resolve the issue. Schneider isn’t concerned about any adversities her business may face, from job boards to artificial intelligence. SEEK is constantly innovating and, more importantly, adding a human touch to an oftentimes stressful process for workers and employers.
“There might be changes in the workplace, but we keep carrying on,” Schneider said. “The game plan is the game plan. It’s continual goal-setting and continual strategic planning. You don’t stop. You just try to stay ahead of the game.
“Of course, it’s not always easy to do that, but what really counts in our business is our people.”
For a complete overview of SEEK’s offerings and branch locations, visit its website at www.seekcareers.com.