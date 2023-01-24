Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin welcomes physical therapist Kathy Weiland

CEDARBURG — Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin has announced that Kathy Weiland, PT has joined the Cedarburg physical therapy team.
For more than two decades, Weiland served patients in Port Washington. She is excited to be accepting new patients and will continue to see her current and former patients at OHOW’s Cedarburg Physical Therapy clinic.
“I am excited to join the OHOW team and bring the physical therapy skills that I have developed throughout my 20-plus years to the Cedarburg community,” Weiland said.
Over her extensive career, Weiland has specialized in outpatient orthopedics and musculoskeletal pain management, according to an OHOW press release. She encourages her patients to take an active role in reaching their goals. Weiland utilizes a hands-on approach, dry needling and functional exercises to restore movement and improve everyday activities.
As a former ultra marathoner, she believes in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle and continues to engage in endurance activities such as hiking and biking.
OHOW Cedarburg Physical Therapy, located at W62N204 Washington Ave., provides physical therapy services that restore strength and mobility.
Whether suffering from chronic pain or an acute injury, Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin physical therapists treat many conditions using the most effective methods and equipment, according to the press release.
To make an appointment with Weiland or any other OHOW physical therapist, call 262-375-2195, or go online to www.ohow.com/request-an-appointment.