Ozaukee County sales tax revenue to top $11 million for 2022

OZAUKEE COUNTY - Economic growth, pandemic-induced factors and even inflation are likely among the reasons many counties across the state are projecting a record year for sales tax collections in 2022.
Ozaukee County is no exception.
According to a report from county Finance Director Jay McMahon, Ozaukee is projected to bring in $11.1 million once the figures for November and December are tallied by next month.
The total sales tax in 2022 will be the highest amount for any year since the county instituted the 0.5% sales tax in 1991.
The current sales tax rate in Ozaukee County is 5.5%, with the state portion being 5% and the county’s portion at 0.5%.
The total sales tax revenue for 2021 was over $10.6 million, which also exceeded the county’s 2021 budget of $9,106,921. In 2020, the total sales tax revenue was $9,312,786.
Understanding just which products are subject to sales tax in Wisconsin and which aren’t is as complex as tax law itself.
The broad rule to sales tax, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Research and Policy Division, goods are subject to tax unless specifically exempt and services are not subject to tax unless they are specifically taxed in the statutes. Some items that are exempt are groceries, purchases made by state/local governments and schools. Some examples of what is subject to tax include cars, clothing, TV/streaming ontent, digital entertainment, appliances, furniture, food at restaurants and hotel lodging.
“Looking at the business sectors that collect sales tax, nearly half of the tax comes from ‘retail’ operations and ‘accommodations and food services’ is the next largest sector,” according to the DOR.
The DOR also stated that online purchases are also subject to tax, either sales tax collected by the seller or use tax, paid by the purchaser.
The state of Wisconsin is projected to bring in $6.98 billion in sales tax in 2022, according to the DOR. At the state level, sales tax goes into the general fund where it loses its identity and funds a variety of state programs, with aid to schools making up the largest general fund expenditure at over $6.7 billion.
Similar to the state, the sales tax revenue for the county goes into the county’s general fund.
“Sales tax revenue is just one revenue source that is used to fund operations of the county and reduces the property tax levy,” McMahon said. “Any excess sales tax collections would have been used for any other revenue shortfalls, budget variances. Any surplus in the general fund at the end of the year flows into the ending fund balance.”
McMahon said the increases in sales tax has actually helped the county balance its budget from year to year.
“The state restricts the county’s ability to increase property taxes by net new construction, which for 2023 was approximately $400,000,” he said. “To put that into context, $400,000 would not have been enough to fund the cost of living increased for the Sheriff’s Department alone, much less the rest of the county’s employees or the increased costs of other expenditures that were impacted by inflation.”
The DOR attributed the continued increase to the sales tax revenues with economic growth and the significant inflation that’s occurring right now. It also added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were unable or unwilling to spend as much money on services, some of which aren’t subject to tax, and increased spending on goods that are more likely to be subject to tax.
“For example, while health clubs (not subject to sales tax), the demand for exercise equipment (subject to tax) increased dramatically, shifting some expenditures from nontaxable to taxable products,” according to the DOR.
The DOR also said the federal stimulus checks given out during the pandemic increased spending on goods.
The DOR stated that the sales tax revenues are expected to increase but at a slower pace than we’ve seen in the last couple of years. The DOR expects growth of approximately 7.4% in the fiscal year ending June 30 of this year, followed by 2.6% and 2.9% in the following years.
“The growth is expected to slow compared to current levels, but stay positive, even in the face of a national economic slowdown,” according to the DOR. “Since 1963, sales tax revenues only declined twice (in FY2009 and FY2010) during the financial crisis. That comparison is in nominal (not inflation-adjusted) dollars.”