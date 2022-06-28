OZAUKEE COUNTY — The 2022 Ozaukee Economic Development Business of the Year award winners were recently announced.
The program highlights business improvement such as employment growth, expansion and profit growth.
It also recognizes community support, including participation in community events, support of local civic organizations and support of charitable nonprofit organizations.
The 2021 Businesses of the Year were Kyote’s Bar & Grill in Belgium, Missing Links Golf Course & Drive Range in Mequon and Guy & O’Neil in Fredonia.
Here are this year’s winners:
- Vertz Marketing, Small Business of the Year. Vertz Marketing has seen double-digit growth each year for the past five years, seeing 30% growth last year and hiring an additional four new employees within the past four years, according to OED.
Founder and CEO Tim Vertz is also a strong community supporter, with Vertz serving on numerous boards and committees including the Mequon Thiensville Community Foundation, Bay Lakes Council — Boy Scouts of America and Mequon Thiensville Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, he has worked with Concordia University to provide marketing assistance to over 120 businesses in coordination with Concordia University marketing students.
- Parts Badger received OED’s Medium Business of the Year. In the past six years, Parts Badger, which manufactures custom machine parts, has grown from a single employee to over 45 employees, according to OED.
The company has moved from its original 2,500square-foot facility to current 15,000-square-foot facility in Cedarburg. Parts Badger has participated in various community events throughout the last several years and was recognized as a Patriotic Employer by Employer Support Guard and Reserve.
- Hayes Performance Systems is OED’s Large Business of the Year. Hayes is a global manufacturer of brakes, suspension systems, wheels and components.
According to OED, the company has added more than 27 new product lines over the past two years and seen an increase of 44 new employees as part of these changes.
A company official currently sits on the board and raises funds for two local charitable organizations — the MDA Black and Blue Ball and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Scenic Shore. They also host a companywide event for the Susan G. Komen – Pink Walk for a Cure.
The companies will be honored at the OED’s Annual Business of the Year breakfast Sept. 29.