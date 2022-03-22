MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market were up an impressive 2.3% in February, according to the latest information from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
“Impressive because February 2021 was an equally remarkable month during a record-setting year,” the press release said. “Thus far, the market is on pace to match 2021.”
In Ozaukee County, sales rose 23.8% last month, compared to February 2021.
As the market revs up going into the highest sales months, sellers need to be aware of some of the pitfalls they face in a busy market. The GMAR recommends that sellers who receive offers that wave all contingencies or receive “love letters” should contact their Realtor for advice to avoid potential legal snares.
Equally challenging will be the buyer side of the market. In the first two months of the year there were 3,104 listings, the second lowest for January/February this century, GMAR officials said; 2021 was the lowest.
An encouraging sign is that new listings were up 11.8% in February, but a little misleading because that was compared to a record low in 2021.
This February’s 1,531 listings was just OK, but an encouraging sign that sellers got the message that it is a good time to sell, according to the press release.
While listings are trending in the right direction, there is still a significant dearth of inventory, to the tune of 8,205 units.
“That’s how many units we need to satisfy current demand, which means the sellers’ market will continue for the near future,” according to the GMAR press release.
In February there was only enough inventory to satisfy 1.7 months of demand, compared to a balanced market in which there would be about six months of inventory. And subtracting the units with an offer on them drops the level to 0.6 months.
“The systemic problem with the market is the lack of new construction of single- family houses and condominiums, and over production of apartments,' according to the press release. “That bottle-neck, combined with the demographic surge of millennial and Generation Z buyers, historically low interest rates and a growing economy, have all contributed to an historically tight market.
GMAR officials say that if the region does not create additional supply in the form of more single-family and condominium units, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced into rental units, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership.
The outlook for the market in 2022 is pretty solid. Brokers are reporting strong interest among potential buyers, and sellers are excited to list their homes.
February housing market highlights
-Highest February sales since 2006
-Listings up 8.7% for the year
-Buyers and sellers need to be careful