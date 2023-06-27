GRAFTON — Roundy’s Division President Michael Marx recently presented a $2,000 check to Julie Hoover, executive director of Family Sharing of Ozaukee County during an event at Grafton Pick ‘n Save.
Key to the donation was Sue Pagenkopf, a cashier at the Grafton store who is committed to supporting company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative and the commitment to reducing hunger and waste in store communities. This multi-faceted approach includes in-store waste reduction and diversion programs, shopper facing recycling and meal planning options, community giving through grants and food donations and shopper-supported grants through Round Up register donations to support its communities, according to information from Roundy's.
Pagenkopf, a 16-year associate, was integral to the community fundraising efforts. This included the December Round Up campaign, which provided a pass-through donation of over $20,000 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. This donation continues that commitment to hunger relief by providing an additional $2,000 to Family Sharing.