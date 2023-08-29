GRAFTON — The Grafton community came together Thursday to honor Pam King, who for the last 12 years has served as the executive director of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce. King is leaving at the end of the month to be near her children and grandchildren in Austin, Texas.
One by one, nearly a dozen people spoke before a packed crowd at the Lime Kiln Park pavilion to honor King, saying she often did most of the work, but gave the volunteers all of the credit. She was credited with helping to bring about improvements to the village and town, getting people to volunteer and so much more.