MEQUON — PARADIGM Real Estate Corp. celebrated 10 years in business with a party at Foxtown on July 11.
The southeastern Wisconsin- based, full-service commercial real estate brokerage company provides representation to owners and tenants of industrial, office and investment properties, in addition to land for development.
The firm was founded in 2013 by Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR. He envisioned a modern commercial real estate brokerage platform that enhances customer service and focuses on the relationship, not just the transaction, according to the PARADIGM website.
Parrish is also a Mequon alderman representing District 6.
Today the firm has three veteran commercial real estate brokers and a full support staff.
The city of Mequon honored PARADIGM with a proclamation honoring the firm’s decade of service.
“The city recognizes the invaluable contributions made by local businesses in shaping the fabric of our community, fostering economic development and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Therefore it is fitting to acknowledge PARADIGM Real Estate Corporation for their outstanding achievements during their 10 years in business and the city of Mequon hereby commends their role as a valued member of the Mequon business community,” according to the proclamation.
To learn more about the firm, go to www.paradigmre.com.