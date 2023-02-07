MEQUON - Laura Smith has overseen numerous accomplishments and endured several challenges in her ownership tenure at Percy’s Fine Linens. All of it adds up to an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.
Percy’s Fine Linens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and for Smith, the store represents somewhat of a time capsule. The business, which specializes in bed, bath and table linens and gifts, as well as offering customized work, earns its respect and trust from customers who make the voyage in person and see for themselves the care and caliber of product it offers.
“Fifty years ago the linen world was different than it is now,” Smith said. “But the importance of quality doesn’t ever go away.”
Smith has been the owner for the last 15 years, taking control of the store in 2008 and saving the business from closure when the previous owner was prepared to shut its doors for good. Smith, who at the time was a Percy’s employee, could not allow the store to meet such a fate.
“When (the previous owner) officially decided to close, that’s when the wheels really started turning for me,” Smith said. “I thought it would be a good idea to keep the business going because many customers were coming in and they were just heartbroken. I saw a need for this type of store.”
Percy’s was located in downtown Milwaukee from 1973 until 1986 when it migrated to Mequon. While in its early days, Percy’s catered to well-to-do families in need of plush products. In the ensuing years, it has engaged with shoppers of all kinds. In a world where e-commerce reigns supreme, Percy’s still stands strong. It has not always been easy, but Smith understands what new and longtime customers truly value.
“I feel so good about having a brick-and-mortar store in this day and age,” she said. “I enjoy working with people one-on-one. The customers come in and they like to feel the fabrics, and you can’t do that over the internet. A lot of it has to do with the relationships to the people and the trust we have and the education I am giving them.”
Smith gained control of the store around the time of the Great Recession in 2008, yet managed to strategically keep operations afloat. Unfortunately, the recession would pale in comparison to what happened to Percy’s in June 2010.
On the night of June 24, 2010, a lightning strike caused a massive fire which destroyed the building and all of the products inside. No one was injured during the incident. Smith was awoken to the news and, although she was thankful none of her friends or family were harmed, she knew she would have to pick up the pieces somehow.
Smith essentially ran Percy’s out of her home for a year before settling on a new location, which happened to be one block from where it was previously. That year was immensely difficult, but Smith reflects on it now with a sense of pride.
“I never really thought about giving up,” Smith said. “After the fire I just thought, everybody’s safe, everybody’s alive, and we’ll just fix this. And I did.
“It took a lot to get going again. When I opened the doors of the new Percy’s, that was a huge accomplishment. Getting back into the store and serving the customers again, that really felt great. I’m just grateful that I’m the person who could help continue Percy’s.”
Percy’s will be having specials starting in February to kickoff the milestone anniversary. Smith said there are more ideas in the works to honor 50 years and will be launching a new website to aid in those efforts.
It has been an eventful half century for Percy’s, and even more so for Smith’s 15 years at the helm. Despite primarily running the business herself alongside her daughter, Smith sees no reason to walk away from a store which can still offer much more.
“I’m fortunate to have a business that has such a great track record in Milwaukee,” she said. “I’ve been so blessed to be put where I am, and it’s an honor. Sometimes I’m surprised that I’m the one who’s here keeping everything going. It could have easily been gone 15 years ago, and it almost was. I have just been so honored to carry on a beautiful legacy.”
Percy’s Fine Linens is located at 1410 W Mequon Road and is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.