MEQUON — When Angela Trzcinski opened PetU, she didn’t imagine where her journey would take her. Ten years later, Trzcinski has established her business to be one of the most recognizable in canine care.
PetU, which operates in Milwaukee, Racine and most recently out of Mequon, has grown both in size and scope since launching. Initially opened in Milwaukee, PetU offered dog training services, but in the years that followed it added dog daycare, boarding, bathing and retail sales.
Trzcinski is pleased with what she and her team of 30 have accomplished so far. One of the keys to success, according to Trzcinski, has been fostering and maintaining meaningful relationships both across communities and also internally.
“I like to know peoples’ stories, and that matters to me because it becomes part of your life,” Trzcinski said. “I find it is important to communicate with everyone and connecting with them, and I carry that over into how I manage my staff.”
Trzcinski adopts a handson approach to running PetU; she opens the Milwaukee location every morning and then zig-zags throughout the day to tend to the others.
PetU takes immense pride in the services and items it offers. Toys and snacks are even tested on PetU employees’ own dogs for durability, safety and popularity before hitting the shelves.
“So we know exactly what we’re talking about when we extend a recommendation to our pet parents,” Trzcinski said.
Trzcinski started the business after she noticed an increasing number of people were taking their dogs with them in public, but the dogs’ responses and behaviors weren’t adjusting well to new environments such as restaurants and coffee shops. Trzcinski immediately saw an opportunity to better educate dog owners through training.
“Training is at the core of everything that we do,” Trzcinski said. “Along with training comes socialization, which is a big component, especially post-pandemic. There was interest in helping dog owners. As a society we put so much pressure and emotion onto our dogs because we deal with a lot in our lives. Oftentimes we the parents don’t know how to teach them.”
PetU has seen an uptick in demand since more dogs were being adopted in the pandemic. Trzcinski did have to temporarily suspend the boarding portion of the business at the height of the pandemic, and unfortunately needed to layoff several employees in the process, but PetU has seemingly weathered the storm without extensive complications. All three locations remained open with limited services.
In December, PetU moved its Glendale location to Mequon, which has given Trzcinski a previously untapped territory to expand and explore.
“It’s just 9 miles north (of Glendale), but it’s like nobody in Mequon had heard of PetU before,” she said. “It is actually a whole new world we’re in there, which is exciting.”
Ultimately, the objective for Trzcinski would be to expand PetU enough where she can franchise individual locations. That day hasn’t arrived yet, but Trzcinski certainly sees it as a future possibility.
“If you asked me 10 years ago what I wanted to achieve I would’ve said that my goal is to successfully run three locations,” she said. “Now I have to move the goalposts.”
It’s taken a significant amount of effort and hustle to reach this point of success, but there are always more challenges to accept and achieve. Moving forward, Trzcinski is eager to nurture the business’s culture, seek useful partnerships, and push herself to be an inspiration to those who seek similar goals.
“As a woman-owned business, it is amazing to be able to share what I’ve learned and what I’ve gained with anyone who’s interested. I love that.”