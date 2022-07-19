GRAFTON - On Thursday, June 30, Philipp Lithographing Co. began the next chapter in its story.
The Grafton company, a leader in large format printing for the point-of-purchase display and corrugated packaging industries, broke ground on its latest expansion project.
The long-anticipated construction project, led by Design2Construct in Jackson, will begin with a 26,000-square-foot warehouse addition at the south end of the property.
It will be followed with a 3,600 square-foot office wing addition along with a complete update of existing office space, adding approximately 5,000 square feet.
This three-phase project is estimated to be complete by fall 2023. It will include an update to the exterior of the building, giving it a more current, modern look.
Philipp Lithographing moved to Grafton in 1959 and 1960 from its origins in downtown Milwaukee. The address, “1960 Wisconsin Ave.,” is a nod to its location in its new community.
In the ensuing years, the corporation undertook three additions, four new presses and space for cutting and warehousing. The new space will add more than 50% to its existing 55,000-square-foot layout.
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Philipp CEO Peter Buening expressed his excitement and optimism for the future of Philipp Litho.
“We are here today, ready to embark on a new chapter of Philipp, a chapter filled with continued growth, continued focus on greater efficiency, quality, teamwork and the people who make Philipp the great company it is. Cheers to the next 60,” he said.