Pink Llama celebrates 10 years in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for The Pink Llama Gallery in downtown Cedarburg, which celebrated its 10th year in business on Aug. 25.
The Pink Llama features unique, local art, accessories and other items for one’s space and person.
Pictured cutting the silver ribbon, representing her 10th anniversary, is Pink Llama owner Tammie Strause, with (from left) Cedarburg Chamber Executive Director Maggie Dobson and Chamber Ambassadors Dawn DeGeorge, Darlene Emmer and Alice Bush.