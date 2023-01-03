MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year.
“We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
The Mequon Public Market recently announced the addition of Boca Rica Mexican Restaurant that will be replacing Cafe Corazon. According to owner Cindy Shaffer of Shaffer Development, the evolution of a public market and food hall include transitions such as these, which add to the variation of offerings and interest in the market.
“We have several different restaurants and vendors that are interested in the space. Our market continues to serve our community as a gathering space and resource for great food, we look forward to an exciting 2023 filled with new vendors and events," Shaffer said.
For updates on events and special promotions, visit www.Mequonpublicmarket.com.