GRAFTON — The owners of the Greek Bistro that was slated to come to Grafton this fall say they are pulling the plug on their plans.
Kiriako Kalpakidis posted the news on the Greek Street Bistro Facebook page. He had planned to buy the former Slow Pokes building at 1229 12th Ave. The restaurant would have been the first brick-and-mortar location for the owner.
“I was planning to purchase the former Slow Pokes building in Grafton to open my restaurant. However, due to significantly increased construction costs and unforeseen circumstances, that plan fell through,” Kalpakidis wrote.
He said that his dream of providing traditional and gluten-free Greek street food is still ongoing.
“I am currently in the process of figuring out the next steps and will keep everyone updated along the way,” Kalpakidis wrote.