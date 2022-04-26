Port Road to get makeover south of Mequon Road

MEQUON - The Mequon Common Council recently approved hiring a consultant to study streetscape improvements on Port Washington Road between County Line and Mequon roads.
The goal is to help spur economic redevelopment by considering design alternatives using new lighting, landscaping, signage and other public amenities.
According to council documents, the city will pay Hardwood Engineering a cost not to exceed $24,000. The funding will come from money in the tax incremental financing districts 4 and 5. In a TIF district, monies that would typically go to taxing entities such as the city and school instead go toward improvements in the district for a set amount of years.
According to council information, the two TIF districts combined have approximately $1 million in unallocated increment.
In a letter from Harwood Engineering Consultants, Senior Associate and Director of Landscape Architecture Luke Haas said that they have assembled an experienced team of professionals who will develop “practical, inviting streetscape enhancements, including pedestrian scale elements, artwork, furniture, signage and landscape” that will create an identity for the corridor.
Haas noted how the corridor is vehicle-oriented with turf medians and terraces and very tall commercial-grade light poles and power lines on the west side.
“This is a very exciting opportunity to offer design services that will not only create a unified streetscape, but to also create a sense of place for the businesses, residents and visitors,” Haas wrote.
Other Harwood projects include the U.S. 51 Historic Streetscape design in Portage, the Barstow and Riverfront street improvements in Waukesha and the Belle Square Development in La Crosse.
According to the report submitted to the city, Harwood anticipates submitting a final streetscape design in July, after multiple visits, site analyses, data collected and meeting with local officials.
“The goal of these improvements are to help establish a strong identity and create an enduring sense of place which will incorporate expressions of Mequon’s history and culture,” according to the report. “Additionally, the improvements will serve as a catalyst to attract private investment and to help spur economic development. “
The city also received a bid from Ayres and Associates for $49,500.