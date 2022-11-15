PORT WASHINGTON — The city of Port Washington is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help Inventors Brewpub expand to a larger space downtown, Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced recently.
“Investing in our downtowns is key to building thriving communities,” Hughes said. “When people come downtown to shop, eat or do business everyone benefits because those small businesses are more likely to reinvest their customers’ money back into the community.”
Inventors Brewpub was started by Adam Draeger in Port Washington in 2016. Since its founding, Inventors has quickly filled serving capacity and no longer has the space to keep up with demand, according to a WEDC press release. There is also very little room for further brewing capacity or occupancy at the current location inside the American Legion, 435 N. Lake St.
Inventors plans to build a new brewpub and restaurant at 305 E. Washington St. in partnership with Gertjan van den Broek, who owns the land. The development calls for construction of a building containing the new Inventors Brewpub location, upstairs office space and an attached event space.
As a multi-purpose building, it will provide office, dining, drinking and event space in the heart of downtown Port Washington, directly on the harbor. This project transforms space previously used only for parking into a destination for both Port Washington residents and tourists alike.
“We are excited to complement the Heart of the Harbor. The city and Main Street Port Washington have done a fantastic job with this project, and we are excited to serve the community with a much-needed event space, more local craft beer and to provide a central location where the community can gather and build Port Washington into a Great Lakes destination,” said Cameron Huck, owner and manager of Inventors Brewpub.
“Bringing Port’s popular craft brewery downtown, along with event and office space, will add so much energy and four-season appeal to our downtown,” said Kristina Tadeo, executive director of Port Washington Main Street.
Since Gov. Tony Evers established the Main Street Bounceback grant program in April 2021, WEDC has provided more than $66 million to more than 6,600 small businesses and nonprofits in all 72 counties. The governor has allocated a total of $100 million for the program to serve 10,000 new businesses through Dec. 31.
WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need, and use of sustainable downtown development practices.