PORT WASHINGTON — Four Port Washington State Bank mortgage lenders recently received the Five Star Mortgage Professional Award presented by Five Star Professional. Recipients this year include Jay Schreurs, Sharon Niesing, Kelly Lambrecht and Linda Chay.
This prestigious recognition is earned by less than 3% of lenders in a given market every year.
Nomination for the award is determined by scoring high in criteria evaluated using surveys of recent home buyers, according to the press release. The criteria includes customer service, integrity, communication, product and service options and overall satisfaction. Consideration is also given to whether the lender would be recommended to a friend.
In a survey of customer satisfaction following a new or refinanced mortgage loan at PWSB, 96% of the surveys returned in 2021 ranked PWSB’s service across all lenders as excellent, or 5 out of 5 across a five-point scale, according to the press release.
“We’re especially pleased to see customer satisfaction levels remain high after all the road bumps caused by the pandemic. Our lenders are incredibly skilled at anticipating needs and communicating along the way, and our scores show how valuable this is to our customers,” said PWSB President and Chief Operating Officer James Schowalter.
For more information on the Five Star award, visit www.fivestarprofessional.com.