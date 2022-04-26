PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank has announced the recent promotions of its employees. Aimee Larsson has been promoted to retail processing manager at PWSB. Larsson earned her finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has worked in community banking for 24 years, 14 of which have been at PWSB. During her time at PWSB, Larsson has expertly led the underwriting team for most of those years, according to a PWSB press release.
“Aimee is vital to the loan department, and her remarkable talent for motivating and uniting her coworkers makes her the perfect person to oversee a successful team that is critical to helping our customers reach their financial goals,” said PWSB President and COO James Schowalter. Mike Ott has been promoted to loan servicing manager at PWSB. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and has been in community banking since 2009, when he started his career at PWSB. Serving in a wide variety of roles, Ott starting as a teller, moving on to personal banking, continuing on to be a junior underwriter and most recently focusing on commercial credit. According to the press release, Ott has been a real asset to the bank, learning the banking industry, and specifically PWSB, from the ground up.
“Mike eagerly embraces challenges and is driven to master new skills, which earned him this promotion,” said Vice President/Chief Credit Officer Joel Dykstra. Zach Deming has been promoted to small business lender at PWSB. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Business School. Upon graduation, Zach worked at PWSB as a personal banker at the Cedarburg branch. Most recently, he moved to the Port Washington location where he began to specialize in mortgage lending and has quickly taken on more responsibility. “Zach’s passion for lending and his desire to help small business owners made him the natural choice for this newly created position,” Dykstra said.
Heidi Pautz has been promoted to controller for PWSB. Pautz worked at PWSB as an accounting intern while pursuing her degree at Cardinal Stritch University. Immediately after graduation, she accepted a financial accounting analyst position at PWSB, where she has worked for 12 years. Recently Pautz earned her CPA license, adding to her level of mastery . “As a life-long learner who is passionate about her area of specialization, we value Heidi’s contribution to our accounting department,” Schowalter said. “At PWSB, we encourage employees to pursue what they love doing and advance their careers accordingly. We offer training and resources to help facilitate this, knowing that employees who can navigate their own career paths help us recruit and retain the most talented team players, which are our greatest asset.”
Headquartered in Port Washington, the bank has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia.