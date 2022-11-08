GRAFTON — An open house held at Port Washington State Bank's Grafton branch Oct. 27 invited guests to a sneak preview of the bank’s interior redesign.
Vice President/Director of Marketing Tarrah Beyer pointed out the major changes to the lobby area.
“We added a coffee corner, a kids’ area and we refreshed the color palette to match the rest of the branches,” she said. “We wanted to make it feel like home.” Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres as they toured the redecorated facility, which includes more privacy for offices.
The mural wall near the main door depicts scenes of early Grafton.
“We wanted to celebrate Grafton’s history,” Beyer said. “The village’s history is amazing,” she added.
The historic photos were provided by the Grafton Historical Society, Ozaukee County Historical Society, Luxemburg American Cultural Society, Grafton Chamber, Rich Schmit and Allen Buchholz.
PWSB CEO Steve Schowalter welcomed guests and thanked them for helping to celebrate the redo.
“We will continue to be a part of the community,” he said.
Bank President James Schowalter told guests that the 20th anniversary of the bank’s presence in Grafton spurred the redo.
“It was a big step for the family and bank to take the risk; we had completed several branches already. We added amenities for the staff as well, including refreshed tellers’ windows and a mother’s room,” he said. “It was time for an update. We’re very proud of the updates to all of our branches,” he added.
Reinert & Company in Waukesha was responsible for the makeovers.
PWSB made a $5,000 donation to Balance Inc., which serves nearly 200 individuals with special needs by providing services that promote and respond to individuals’ personal goals, desires, needs and dreams.
PWSB is offering a chance for customers to win a refresh of their own. The bank is holding a sweepstakes; one lucky winner will be able to refresh their yard with the help of Treetops Landscape Design Inc. in Grafton.
Customers are invited to stop in at the bank to fill out an entry or go online at pwsb.bank to enter.