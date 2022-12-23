Port Washington woman sues Aldi over tainted falafel

PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington woman is suing Aldi and Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, after claiming she was hospitalized twice and diagnosed with E. coli after eating Earth Grown falafel that was purchased at the supermarket chain. The lawsuit was filed last week by Ron Simon & Associates and Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, who are representing Nicole Ksioszk.
The complaint states that Ksioszk purchased the Earth Grown falafel product from the Aldi store in Grafton in mid-to-late September. After eating some of the falafel products in the box, Ksioszk began experiencing abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, nausea and loss of appetite, according to the lawsuit. She went to the emergency room at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee in Mequon on Oct. 31 when the severity of the symptoms became “too much to bear,” according to the complaint. She was given medication for abdominal cramping and diarrhea before being sent home.
The complaint says Ksioszk continued to experience symptoms and returned to the ER on the night of Dec. 1, where she was diagnosed with E. coli through a stool sampling.
She was hospitalized immediately on Dec. 2 and was kept for observation and discharged the next day. Ksioszk was told before her discharge that she exhibited the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. She continues to require medical care, the lawsuit states.
Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, announced on Oct. 7 that it was voluntarily recalling its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel, which is sold exclusively by Aldi, due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.
Aldi officials did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were a total of 24 laboratory confirmed cases linked to the outbreak reported from six different states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas and Florida. A total of five people were reported to have been hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms.
There were five people reported sick in Wisconsin. The CDC website states that this outbreak is over.
The lawsuit states that the CDC reported that hospitalized individuals developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.
The lawyers say that the defendants failed to give adequate warnings and instructions of potentially hazardous or life-threatening conditions with respect to the product.
The complaint states that Ksioszk is seeking past and future economic and noneconomic damages, court costs, reasonable attorney fees, pre- and post-judgment interest at the highest rate allowed by law and for such other relief as the court deems just and proper.