GRAFTON — A proposal for a gaming lounge bar in downtown Grafton stalled this week, as the Plan Commission tabled the conditional use permit the business will require in order to obtain more information.
David Boulanger submitted an application for the conditional use permit to the Plan Commission, which met Tuesday. Boulanger said the proposed business for 1208 12th Ave., the former location of Lash Boutique in the commercial complex at the corner of 12th Avenue and Washington Street, would be a small establishment called Bella’s Gaming Lounge, serving beer and bar snacks. The plan included several television sets for sports game viewing and five bar gaming machines. According to Boulanger, the bar would have only 10 to 15 patrons at a time on the high end; there would be limited seating under the business plan, and he said the business would not produce high levels of noise, as it would be a quiet place to lounge, relax and play games rather than a traditional bar. The permit application was tabled after a public hearing and Plan Commission discussion, during which there were concerns about noise, gambling on the bar video games and whether such an establishment fit the character of what the village of Grafton envisioned for downtown.
Village President and Plan Commission Jim Brunnquell asked Boulanger about patrons being able to win money at the game machines, noting some bars have that type of machine. Boulanger said there are machines like that, but gave no specific information about what games or type of games he planned to use in Bella’s Gaming Lounge, beyond that they would be coin-operated machines.
“It’s just going to be just like what you’ll see in other bars in the area, that’s the best I can tell you,” Boulanger said.
Several other Plan Commissioners inquired about the specific games as well, and expressed concerns about gambling and the business’s hours. The permit application indicated hours of opening at 8 a.m. daily and closing at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m., though Boulanger said he planned to close by midnight daily.
“To have it open at 8 a.m. when you’re serving primarily alcohol … I think that could potentially be an issue,” Plan Commissioner Brittany Hess said.
The village’s Community Development Director Jessica Wolff noted in discussion that the state has limitations on the actions a commission can take when a conditional use is listed for a district within the zoning code.
“If I could remind the Plan Commission, bars are a conditional use in the downtown. There has to be very specific grounds for denying a condition use under state statute, legally,” she said.
The Plan Commission tabled the matter to next month’s meeting, and directed Wolff to gather additional information about potential impacts of the planned business and consult the village’s legal counsel for information about the process and application.
During the public hearing on the permit, Jeff and Julie Prochnow spoke against the planned business. The Prochnows recently received village approval to convert space above the bar’s proposed location into tourist rooming houses; their concern was that a bar downstairs would cause noise and disruption to their business and others in the building, as they said the building’s design was not very soundproof.
“I’m not a fan of the use, given the other uses in there,” Plan Commissioner Mark Paschke said.
Jeremy Hahn, a resident of West Bend, spoke in favor of Bella’s Gaming Lounge during the hearing. He said the lounge bar business model would cause noise only similar to what other area businesses create, and not greater noise.
“This is the commerce district. Downtowns are more noisy,” Hahn said.