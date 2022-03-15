Providing a sense of freedom for your body

CEDARBURG — A new business focused on bodywork, mindful movement and herbalism has recently opened in Cedarburg.
Embodied, W63N647 Hanover Ave., offers a variety of services and products aimed toward promoting a sense of freedom in the body, according to its website.
“Every service we offer at Embodied is focused on helping you experience a sense of freedom in your body, whether it’s body work, mindful movement, herbalism, everything we offer is really just to help people live happier lives by living pain free,” Owner Gina Roethle of Milwaukee said.
Roethle has a degree in biochemistry and has multiple credentials in the holistic health field, including licensing in massage therapy as well as certification in Thai yoga bodywork, herbalism, yoga, reiki, belly dance and food handling.
She started Embodied in 2017 providing massages. Last month, Roethle moved into her first storefront where she still provides massages in addition to selling supplements that help with pain relief.
Roethle’s interest in the holistic health field began due to struggling with health issues and low energy her entire life.
“I found a lot of relief through lifestyle changes and movement,” she said.
Roethle wanted to open a storefront because she missed connecting with people in person one-on-one after being isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Embodied also hosts Mindful Movement classes Thursday and Saturday mornings for $10.
“Both of them really focus on pain relief and people who struggle with chronic pain either due to illness or injury recovery or just intense soreness,” Roethle said.
Thursday classes are instructed by Jim Esten from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
“Derived from eastern movement traditions such as Tai Chi and Qigong, this class utilizes coordinated body movements and breathing patterns understood to holistically bolster the practitioner’s emotional and physical health. Regular practice can help to relieve stress, boost cognitive abilities, improve balance and strengthen muscle tissue,” according to the Embodied website.
Roethle instructs the Saturday classes from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. It is a gentle movement class designed for those struggling with low energy, chronic pain, injury recovery or intense soreness.
Embodied holds a 15-minute morning meditation every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Doors lock at 9:35 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a cushion and/or mat of preference.
Roethle also provides private lessons in belly dancing at her business.
Registration is required for the Mindful Movement classes, morning meditations and belly dancing lessons. To register, call or text 414-210-7903.
Embodied will be hosting a workshop called “Illness Recovery” by Esten from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Embodied. This workshop goes over techniques such as breathwork, movement, and herbs to help accelerate one’s recovery. It is $39 to attend and those interested must call Esten to register.
More information about Embodied and its classes can be found at www.embodiedblends.com. Store hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To book a massage, visit the Embodied website or contact Roethle by calling 414-210-7903 or emailing embodiedblends@gmail.com.