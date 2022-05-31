PWSB converting former Port Washington Dairy Queen to a community room

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank announced earlier this month a renovation project involving the former Dairy Queen located at 218 E. Washington Street, just west of the bank’s headquarters in downtown Port Washington.
With support from The Redmond Company of Waukesha, Port Washington State Bank plans to create the PWSB Community Room for meetings and events. The new space will feature audio-visual equipment, a 30-person outdoor patio space, a catering kitchen and ADA-compliant bathrooms and building access, all while maintaining a charming view of the harbor. The room will accommodate approximately 50 people depending upon the setup of the room.
“Our Lakeview Room has been used frequently by nonprofit groups and our internal teams for meetings and events, but our new detached room will be more functional and allow for better privacy,” said PWSB President and COO James Schowalter said.
The new space will be similar in size to the bank’s Lakeview Room located in the Wilson House on the northeast intersection of Franklin and Main streets. The Lakeview Room will soon be converted to a multi-purpose space for the 80 employees who work at the bank’s Franklin street campus.
“As our bank has grown, so too have the number of employees who work here. Now that the pandemic has subsided and we can safely collaborate in person, it’s time to provide our teams with more open space for informal meetings, breaks and lunches,” Schowalter said.
Information on renting the PWSB Community Room will be available on the bank’s website in late summer.