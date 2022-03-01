PORT WASHINGTON - Port Washington State Bank has announced the recent promotions of two of its assistant vice president-branch managers to vice president/branch managers.
Heather Mader has been promoted to vice president-branch manager of PWSB’s Thiensville office. Mader has been with the bank for 11 years, serving in many roles, and prior to that, spent 13 years as a community banker, according to a PWSB press release.
Most recently, she worked with the team in Thiensville dedicated to launching that branch in 2017. With diligent efforts by Mader and her team, the Thiensville office has become a staple of the community in just five short years, the press release said.
“Heather is an accomplished customer advocate,” said Amy Kauper, vice president of retail banking. “Heather’s determination and care for her customers are a key element to the success of our Thiensville branch.”
Joe Gutsmiedl has been promoted to vice president-branch manager of PWSB’s Mequon office. He is a graduate of Winona State University.
In 2017, Gutsmiedl joined PWSB after a long career at BMO Harris Bank in retail banking and mortgage lending. He spent his first years with PWSB as a personal banker in their Port Washington office before being named as the first branch manager of the bank’s new office in Mequon which launched in 2019, according to the press release. He has worked diligently with his team the last three years to grow the Mequon market.
“Joe’s dedication to his team and his customers are second to none,” Kauper said. “Joe is a true problem solver and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him among our team of branch leadership.”
The Mequon and Thiensville branches are the newest components to the bank’s eight-branch network. As with all branches, the two locations offer not just business and personal banking products and technology but mortgage services and commercial lending as well.
“The Mequon-Thiensville team is truly that. They work together in this blended community to continue our tradition of helping our customers meet their financial goals, while also helping out the community,” said PWSB President and COO James Schowalter.