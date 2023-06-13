PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank recently announced the promotion of Zach Deming to AVP, business banker. Deming is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business.
During his nine-year tenure with PWSB, Deming held several positions in the bank’s retail, mortgage and commercial lending areas. “Zach does an outstanding job with his clients, he has a natural way to earn their trust and educate them at the same time. Zach has excellent follow through and excels at communication with his customers. He demonstrates a high degree of professional integrity and is an advocate for his clients,” said Joel Dykstra, vice president/chief credit officer.
In his new role, Deming will assist businesses of all sizes with lending and equipment leasing needs as well as refinancing from the bank’s headquarters in Port Washington.