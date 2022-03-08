MEQUON — Situated midway between Milwaukee and Port Washington, Range Line Inn prides itself on its pleasant atmosphere, superb service and a quality menu.
The restaurant is housed in a building that’s one of the oldest in Mequon. Built in 1840 by Gordon Hubbard, it was part of an 80-acre parcel purchased from the government before Wisconsin became a state. Due to its location between Port Washington and Milwaukee, it was originally named the Half Way Inn, making it a perfect location for a stage coach stop and a mail handling and telegraph office. “Passengers would travel in steamships, which stopped in Port Washington,” said Kristy Knudsen, owner of the restaurant.
As one of the only inns in the area, and due to its location, half-way to Milwaukee, it was a perfect stop for travelers.
Rumor has it that it also served as an Underground Railroad station during the Civil War. While Knudsen said she can’t substantiate the fact, “based on the structure of the building, which includes catacombs, I could see where it could have happened.” She said the building also was Ozaukee County’s original town meeting and dance hall and a rooming house for teachers, who taught at the nearby Range Line School. “They played Dixieland and jazz,” Knudson said.
Jack Strong, his wife, Kristy, and Jack’s brother, Pat, purchased the Range Line Inn in 1981. They also owned the Elm Grove Inn for several years, but when that facility was sold, the family concentrated on the Mequon location.
During that time, Kristy had moved to Florida, but when the Strong brothers had had enough, she moved back to Mequon and took over the running of the business.
Jack Strong developed the menus, which are almost identical to those from the 1940s and ‘50s. A copy of the original restaurant hangs in the dining room. “We have long-time favorites,” Knudsen said. Entries include steak sandwiches served with shredded onion rings, a BBQ chicken sandwich that was featured in Fortune Magazine at the request of a Harley executive who had dined at the inn, a lobster special on Wednesday that includes two cold water lobster tails, and Friday’s fresh lake perch. “We serve a basket of hot rolls with every meal,” Knudsen said. “Diners are willing to break their carb rule for those hot rolls!” Homemade desserts complete the dining experience.
David Doering has served as executive chef for 36 years. “He’s just incredible,” Knudsen said. “We have a small staff of 24, and Chef David choreographs the kitchen like a well-oiled machine.”
Knudsen said generations of people comprise their customers, including parents who are now grandparents.
“They say it’s cozy here, comfortable, not pretentious. Students home from college enjoy the Range burger, made with bacon and cheese. Consistency is our driving force.”
How does this success happen? Knudson said it’s a combination of good customers and excellent employees. “It’s a privilege to serve the generations of diners that have come through our doors.”
The inn has made modifications necessary to deal with the Covid pandemic. During its height, staff modified the floor plan, eliminating tables and keeping diners separated. Now the staff wear masks and Knudsen said their customers tell her they feel safe and comfortable and appreciate the inn’s conscientiousness. “We’re grateful for our supportive customers. During the time we were closed they bought gift cards or ordered carry out. They were extremely generous to our staff.”
The Range Line Inn, located at 2635 N. Mequon Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Phone number is 262-242-0530.