We relish our summers here in Wisconsin, and the benefits of outdoor dining are as plentiful as the Ozaukee County establishments that offer it! Whether you are looking for a hearty meal, a shared quick treat or the chance to relax outside with a nice cocktail, we have the place for you. Choose from lakeside views, outdoor patios with street views or a quaint spot in a garden.
- Kyote’s Bar & Grill in Belgium is a laid-back sports bar with great food and cold beer all served up in a welcoming laid-back atmosphere in Belgium. Start out with their famous fried Brussels sprouts or a dish of beer battered Pollack bites, washed down with a classic Wisconsin Old Fashioned or a Kyote Manhattan served neat or on the rocks and topped with a “filthy” cherry. The menu offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps and other unique creations as well as a Friday Fish Fry. Kyote’s Bar & Grill is a fun place to enjoy an easy meal.
Cedarburg features beautiful outdoor dining options throughout the historic district and beyond.
- When you are looking for a wonderful place to enjoy tapas and other shareable small plates, you’ll love the newly redone patio at Union House, located in downtown Cedarburg. Well-behaved pups are welcome to join their owners outside as they enjoy customer favorites like pesto steak crostini, yellowfish tuna or chicken breast sliders, which pair perfectly with their signature Paloma, white sangria or I’m feelin’ hot, hot, hot spicy margarita. Or enjoy a Union House bottomless mimosa or craft cocktail.
- Housed in a historic building dating back to 1862 in downtown Cedarburg, Brandywine is named after an heirloom tomato in memory of the owner’s mother, who loved to grow the variety. They feature a locally inspired menu and a lovely, quiet outdoor patio perfect for an intimate dinner or gathering with friends. This family-owned and operated restaurant focuses on Wisconsin- influenced dishes prepared with close-to-home ingredients: hand-made pasta, small plates and entrees inspired by the seasons, such as the roasted walleye with wild rice and mushroom crust or lobster spaghetti with Calabrian chili, roasted mushrooms, lemon and chives.
- Cedarburg’s Out & Out is appropriately named for the ability to eat outside or carry out their array of fresh menu items like wraps, quinoa bowls and custard. The establishment features a large, family- and dog-friendly outdoor patio. Their dishes offer fresh, healthy ingredients and familiar foods with something unexpected in every bite. Among their signature dishes and customer favorites are buffalo chicken with blue cheese, Frank’s Red Hot, and garlic breadcrumbs or the Thai peanut quinoa salad. In addition, they have daily specials that are sure to delight even the most finicky of palates.
- The Stilt House boasts a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio along Cedar Creek and the Ozaukee Interurban Bridge. Nestled under a plethora of shade trees, it is the picture-perfect spot to enjoy items like the Stilt House's cauliflower crust flatbreads or firecracker shrimp featuring shrimp served in a sweet chili aioli with pineapple salsa. Word on the street is that the Stilt House has a secret stash beer menu ... ask your server to share it with you! The patio is also a convenient stop for bicyclists since it is located just off the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
- One of Cedarburg’s newest restaurants, Toast, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg, has a beautifully landscaped outdoor dining space where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or brunch. The menu is extensive but boasts a sticky banana bread that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. If you are looking for a hearty breakfast, try the hippie hash skillet or spicy brunch burger. Toast has a full-service bar featuring fun and funky drink choices such as a toasty Mary topped with cheese, olive, pickle, and bacon ... did we mention the bacon? Or maybe the purple haze with butterfly pea infused tequila or an Irish coffee is more your style.
- Also located at 5 Corners is Wayne’s Drive Inn, currently open for their 25th season. Outdoor seating is available on picnic tables around the retro inspired building. Fun is always on the menu at Wayne’s along with great food and a friendly staff. A customer favorite is the mouthwatering burger made with 100% black Angus choice ground chuck; adding to the appeal is the fact that the hamburgers are served on Sheboygan hard rolls. You will definitely want to save room for a sweet treat including malts and shakes — fashioned using Cedarburg’s own Cedar Crest Ice Cream.
- Head east on Highway 60 from Wayne’s into Grafton where you will find John’s Pizzeria. John’s has served the Grafton area for more than 30 years, offering delicious homemade pizzas, freshly prepared lasagna, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads and more. Take a seat in Lumberyard Plaza with great views of downtown Grafton and enjoy homemade food available at reasonable prices.
- In downtown Grafton The Stillery has opened its newest location. The patio sits right beside the keys of the Paramount Walk of Fame and offers views of downtown. They offer a constantly evolving food menu including homemade pizzas and an amazing fish fry, plus hard-to-find whiskeys, 12 beers on tap and a unique drink list that is different than everywhere else in the area! And be sure to save room for dessert — a local favorite is the chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream ball — chocolate cookie dough ice cream wrapped in chocolate chip dough, deep fried and topped with chocolate and powdered sugar.
- Mequon’s Foxtown Brewing is in a 1857 building rich with brewery history. The family friendly brewpub and beer garden sit atop two levels of large caves. With more than 20 Foxtown craft beers on tap, seltzers, Foxtails and non-alcoholic options, you are sure to find a beverage to complement a plate from their delicious menu. Whether you start with an order of truffle fries or skip right to the main course of smoked brisket tacos or a Nashville heat sandwich on a beer waffle, you will not be disappointed. And bonus: dogs are welcome outdoors in the beer garden!
- In the neighboring community of Thiensville is the baaree garden, where you can enjoy craft beers, cocktails, wine, delicious food and entertainment — in a beautiful, relaxing setting. Enjoy the wagyu beef sliders topped with caramelized onion and goat cheese or a fermented tea salad with a selection from their beverage menu — maybe an iced yeti with spiced honey syrup or a Hazy Little Thing IPA.
- Daily Taco & Cantina of Thiensville invites you to prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable experience on their patio as they serve up a menu filled with all fresh ingredients! Their top-tier tacos are anything but ordinary; the menu includes chipotle chicken, shrimp, braised beef, sautéed veggies and slow cooked pork. But do not pass up the house-made traditional corn tortilla chips, freshly fried and seasoned with signature Daily Taco spices. Each bite is an adventure that will transport you to a culinary wonderland.
- In Saukville, MJ's Bar and Grill is a Victorian-era industrial themed bar and grill with a welcoming patio. From intricate clocks to funky animals, the whimsical and humorous artwork is something to see. Their menu features homemade French onion soup, juicy burgers, melt-in-your-mouth pot roast, tacos, flatbreads, pasta and a variety of gluten free items. You will notice several menu items named after family and friends near and dear to the Cook family.
- Located in the heart of Port Washington, Beanies Mexican Restaurant offers a little taste of Mexico with a large menu, from the fiesta appetizer flight to a belly buster burrito. Enjoy the cool breeze from Lake Michigan on their outdoor patio with their summer appetizer “Elote en Vaso,” Mexican street corn served with tortilla chips, paired with a fresh mint mojito! Choose from the original, pineapple, mango, raspberry or coconut. If you cannot decide on one flavor, try four in the mojito flight! Their menu also offers a wide assortment of smoothie flavors — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mango, banana, pina colada, passion fruit, wild berry, peach or horchata.
- Fork and Tap located on Lake Michigan in Port Washington offers tasty food with a view. Tantalize your taste buds with an order of tempura cauliflower — spicy tempura breading, served with Gochujang sauce. The menu is stacked with an incredible assortment of unique combinations, like the Giannis, which is pulled pork, oven-roasted tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, red onions, cucumber and banana peppers. Or enjoy a whole meal in a pint glass with their heavily garnished bloody Mary. The patio is also pet-friendly.
- Beacon Restaurant in The Harborview Hotel features a local Wisconsin specialty menu. The seasonal outdoor deck located on Lake Michigan is ideal for summertime dining. Start with breakfast and enjoy the salmon Benedict — two poached eggs and smoked salmon on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Or stop in after a morning stroll along the lake and enjoy a Maryland-style crab cake sandwich for lunch. The dinner menu is bursting with classic chicken, steak and seafood items, as well as vegetarian options. And do not forget to have a piece of Janet’s famous carrot cake!
- Inventors Brewpub has magnificent views of Lake Michigan from their outdoor Biergarten. Fresh local brews and craft sodas are fashioned onsite — at any given moment you will be able to find craft styles represented by all four world brewing epicenters: Germany (Czech), Belgium, England (Ireland/Scotland) and America. Inventors Brewpub also offers a unique menu item — poutine, which is a traditional Canadian dish boasting French fries smothered in gravy and topped with cheese curds. Or spice things up with a jalapeno popper burger on a brioche bun. Like the qualities of any great inventor, the brewpub does things differently.
For information on all these establishments, visit www.ozaukeetourism.com and follow the Ozaukee County Tourism Facebook page. On behalf of the Ozaukee County Tourism Council, thank you for helping to make Ozaukee County a wonderful place for all to live, work and visit.