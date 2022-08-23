Report: July home sales, listings drop double digits

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the greater Milwaukee area were down 17.2% in July compared to the same time a year ago. In Ozaukee County, that number was 16.6%.
While that appears to be a big drop, some perspective will help explain the decrease, according to a press release from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
One reason is that the 2021 market was the best ever. Year-to-date sales in southeastern Wisconsin through July were only down 6.3% — 12,718 in 2021 compared to 11,923 this year.
Looking back to the first seven months of 2020, the 2022 market was up 6% comparatively.
“Second, July sales were negotiated in June, when interest rates were starting to climb,” said GMAR President and Cedarburg resident Mike Ruzicka. “That undoubtedly scared a few buyers away.”
Finally, while some buyers stood on the sideline, brokers have been reporting very strong interest among buyers looking for homes all summer. Especially first-time buyers.
And many of those first-time buyers are still getting out-bid on properties, according to the GMAR.
Nonetheless, the real estate market is still operating at a remarkably high level.
“We cannot tell if interest rates will fluctuate in the near-term, but rates in the 5% to 6% range are historically normal,” Ruzicka said.
He said that Realtors will work with buyers to find properties that fit their budget accounting for a normal interest rate.
The GMAR also noted that listings were down more than usual at this time of the year.
“Listings usually do slow later in summer, but the current decline is unusual,” Ruzicka said.
New listings were down 19.6% in July, continuing a year’s long trend of not enough homes available to satisfy buyers’ needs. Listings in Ozaukee County were down 10.3% in July.
The limited supply of housing has pushed average prices up 10.2% in the four-county real estate market, according to the press release.
The systemic problem with the market is the lack of new construction of single- family houses and condominiums and over-production of apartments. That bottleneck, combined with the demographic surge of millennial and GenZ buyers and historically good interest rates, have all contributed to an historically tight market.
Apartment rents have been increasing 8% and higher, not because of overall economic inflation, but because new households only have one option if they cannot find a home.
“If the region does not create additional supply in the form of more single-family and condominium units, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced to continue to rent, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership,” Ruzicka said.