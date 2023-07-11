PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank is pleased to announce that Aaron Robar has been promoted to associate vice president, business banking. Robar is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He has a degree in finance and economics as well as a minor in mathematics. During his career with PWSB, Robar has worked closely with business customers to facilitate the process of securing loans, according to a PWSB press release. “Aaron has been an integral part of our commercial credit team and that experience will transfer well to his new customer- facing role. We’re excited to see him advance, and we know our customers will enjoy his calm demeanor and attention to detail,” said Joel Dykstra, vice president/ chief credit officer at PWSB. In his new role at the bank’s headquarters in Port Washington, Robar will be assisting new and existing customers with business loan applications and seeing them through to closing.
For more than 120 years, Port Washington State Bank has been a full-service, locally owned and operated community bank. Headquartered in Port Washington, the bank is principally owned and led by the third-, fourth and fifth-generation descendants of its founder Clarence Hill. The bank has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia.