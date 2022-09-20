SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
Tesker Manufacturing of Saukville was among the finalists for its thread rolling machines, which forms screw threads on equipment used in the construction, petrochemical, medical and even aerospace industries.
Company treasurer Eric Tesker said he believes the company is one of only three U.S.-based manufacturers of thread rolling machines and likely the only one in the state.
He said that when the company was looking to expand in 1974, founder Don Tesker built the facility on his family’s farmland. They are neighbors with the house Don Tesker grew up in.
“We have a lot of pride in what we do and in our employees and their ability to make a product that can be quite customizable to each customers need,” Eric Tesker said. “So it’s great to see recognition for the uniqueness of what we do.”
The first round of voting for the contest began Monday and goes through Tuesday, Sept. 27. One vote a day can be cast at www.madeinwis.com.
The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness — a bracket- style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.
The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.