GRAFTON — The Grafton Area Chamber announced that Mikayla Schowalter has been hired to serve as special events & tourism promotion coordinator. Schowalter will be taking over for Elizabeth Mueller as she transitions into the executive director role upon Pam King’s retirement this fall.
Schowalter grew up in Port Washington, where she had lived for 22 years. She has been very involved in helping her community and volunteering all over Ozaukee County. That includes The Food Pantry, Inc. in Port Washington, helping at the concession stand at Harrington Beach and working annually at Port Catholic fish fry.
“The excitement that Mikayla has for helping promote our events, and all that Grafton has to offer and being able to showcase her experience will be a great asset to our community,” King said.
Schowalter graduated from Lakeland University in 2020 with a degree in marketing and sports management. She played college basketball, strengthening her sense of teamwork and the importance of community.
Schowalter worked for three years for Middle Man Marketing, where she was able to develop her skills and was responsible for creating websites, designing graphics and managing client relationships.
“Being able to work for Middle Man Marketing was an invaluable experience that has sharpened my skills and provided me with valuable knowledge in the area of public relations and promotions,” Schowalter said. “My hope is using those skills to continue to highlight Grafton as the community that residents and visitors love to be a part of.”
Mueller said that Schowalter is a great addition to the Chamber team.
“Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and she has already made an impact. In addition to working to promote Grafton as a tourism destination and helping to plan and implement special events like the Giro d’ Grafton, Holidaze and The Food Trucks in the Park, Mikayla has brought new life to our Young Professionals organization,” she said. “I am excited to work with Mikayla to continue the success of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce.”
“I am confident that I will be leaving the chamber in great hands. Our Board of Directors, under the leadership of current President Mary Karnitz of Port Washington State Bank, along with Elizabeth and Mikayla will continue to make our organization a vital part of the fabric of our community. I know that we will see some exciting new and unique initiatives and events in the coming months!” said King, who is retiring in late September.