GRAFTON — The Grafton Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the four awards it will present at its annual awards dinner May 19. They are:
- Carol Ann Schneider, founder and CEO of SEEK Careers/Staffing will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Schneider founded SEEK Careers/Staffing (Originally, “CEEK Office Services”) on Feb. 2, 1971, while operating out of her neighbor’s bedroom in Grafton.
Today, SEEK operates 16 branch offices throughout Wisconsin and four in Minnesota. SEEK’s headquarters remain rooted where it began, in Grafton.
Schneider also founded an executive division in 1998, SEEK Professionals, LLC, with offices in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Schneider not only embraces the concept of community involvement, she also demands it of those around her. She is a founding member of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, and served as its board president three times, in 1974, 1984 and 1985.
Throughout her lifetime, Schneider has given back to her community in too many ways to mention, but most notable would be her roles as Milwaukee 7 Board Member, Ozaukee Economic Development Board Member, Ozaukee County Transportation Initiatives founder and co-chair, Workforce 2010 (now Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship) founder and past Co-Chair, St. Joseph’s Church, Grafton, former fundraising Chair.
“Carol has set a standard for involvement in Grafton and Ozaukee County that very few will ever be able to match,” said Pam King, Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Her dedication to her family, her company and the community is something that we should all aspire to. Over the years, she has given generously of her time, talents and resources and has made a huge impact on our community. I consider her to be an amazing role model. She is revered and admired by many!”
Schneider, and her company also contribute generously year after year to many chamber and community initiatives including Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeships, Ozaukee Economic Development’s events and the Grafton Christmas Parade.
- Oasis Healthcare will receive the 2022 Outstanding Business Award. Owned by Laura McKinnis, Oasis Healthcare has been serving Grafton since August of 2020. They offer a lowcost alternative to urgent and primary care, treating acute illnesses and injuries.
In her nomination letter, Angela Wenzel writes, “In the heart of a pandemic, while many medical facilities turned the sick away, Oasis was there with open arms serving the community. Working with the Ozaukee Health Department, Oasis has become the COVID vaccination site and has vaccinated thousands of people,” Wenzel said. “Supporting the community has been evident by the many charitable contributions made by Oasis including, supporting Grafton schools, Grafton Little League, local 5K runs, Celebrate Grafton, and Grafton Chamber events.”
King said that in a very short time, Oasis Healthcare has made a huge difference in the community.
“Laura and her team provide quality healthcare services to many and do so in an extraordinary way,” she said. “They are very deserving of this recognition.”
- Paul Rushing and Kit Keller, owners of the Hotel Grafton Apartments, will also be recognized by the Chamber with its 2022 Outstanding Business Persons Award.
“They had a vision for the Former Grafton Hotel,” Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said. “Their leadership in transforming this historic site into high-quality apartment homes has contributed to the unique character, stability and ongoing success of downtown Grafton and the community as a whole.”
King noted, “Paul and Kit’s contributions to downtown Grafton honor the history of the community while enabling us to continue to grow and thrive. The Hotel Grafton Apartments serve as the cornerstone of our downtown, and its development was the impetus for the creation of the Downtown TIFF district which provided the village with the opportunity to redevelop the entire downtown.”
In addition to their own hotel project, Rushing was the architect behind the design of the Mill Square development, and Keller served as a resource for the village as the pedestrian and bicycle traffic plans were developed.”
Rushing and Keller and the Hotel Grafton Apartments have been a longtime member of the Chamber and have supported many community events and projects, including serving as one of the presenting sponsors for the 2022 Downtown Beautification Program, supporting Celebrate Grafton and The Grafton Christmas Parade, the Grafton Historical Society and many of Grafton businesses.
- The Village of Grafton Department of Public Works will be receiving the 2022 Outstanding Community Partner award.
“The Village of Grafton Department of Public Works has always played an important role in all of the Grafton Chamber and Celebrate Grafton community events,” King said. “The past two years have been challenging for everyone, and we relied heavily on the DPW to help us plan and implement community events and ensure that were safe and secure for all. In the midst of the pandemic, DPW Director Amber Thomas and her team were instrumental in working with us to develop policies and procedures that enabled us to move forward with the 2020 Giro d’ Grafton, Grafton’s Independence Day Celebration, Ladies Night Out, and the Grafton Christmas Parade. In addition, the DPW staff takes care of most of the set up for community events. From the seasonal banners throughout our community, to holiday decorations, to keeping our streets clean and free of snow, we know that we can count on them! They truly are Outstanding Community Partners.”
The awards reception takes place May 19 at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center. It begins at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, followed by the program at 6 p.m.
The cost of the event is $40 and the public is invited to attend. RSVP to the Chamber office by calling 262-377-1650 by May 11 or visit www.grafton-wi.org.