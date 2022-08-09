Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel

CEDARBURG - It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now.
The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
The Plan Commission had approved its sixth extension on Oct. 4, 2021.
“Since there has been no change to zoning in the area or to the Zoning Code that would affect this project, Staff has no objection to this request and recommends extending the approval and all conditions thereof to August 2023,” City Planner Jon Censky said in the agenda information given to the Plan Commission.
The plans were originally approved at a commission meeting on Aug. 3, 2015 and that approval has been extended every year since by action of the commission, according to the report by Censky.
“In response to their query about whether there has been any interest in the development, Andrew Petzold advised that there has, but with the cost of building material and problems with supply, they are putting things on hold for a while,” Censky said.
The plans are architecturally designed to complement the look of the Walgreens building in terms of colors, design and material,” according to the Plan Commission minutes from 2015.
The plans in 2015 also proposed a one-way lane extending from the front parking lot along the south side of the building that wraps around the east side and leads to a drive-thru window on the north elevation.
“Traffic is then directed through the parking lot to the site’s driveways,” according to the 2015 commission minutes. “Access to the back parking lot will be from the Walgreens’ drive over a shared access easement.”
Petzold, president and CEO of Concord Development Company, did not respond to News Graphic’s request for comment before deadline.