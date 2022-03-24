Site plan for Grafton Station OK’d

GRAFTON - The village of Grafton is set to re-purpose the former Clark Station site, cleaning it up so it can be made available as a food truck site.
The Finance Committee Monday discussed a plan to convert the site at 1020 Washington Street to Grafton Station, a village-run property that could host food trucks. According to information from village staff, they have been contacted by a food truck vendor about using the site for his business.
The site has been vacant for several years since the Clark Station closed, and had to undergo removal of the underground gasoline tanks left after the property was abandoned.
“Unfortunately, the site is in rough condition since the removal of the underground storage tanks also removed some of the concrete,” Grafton Village Administrator Jesse Thyes wrote in an informational memo the Finance Committee.
“Staff has worked with Ozaukee County on a preliminary cost estimate for $8,840 for paving,” he added.
The site, once refinished, would be able to host one or two food trucks at a time.
The Finance Committee sent the item forward to the Village Board with a positive recommendation that the village use up to $10,000 from the village’s revolving loan fund to cover site improvements.
There is currently up to $35,000 available in the revolving loan fund for economic development projects, beyond the $450,000 that the village is retaining for future loans, according to village information. The Village Board will need to approve the use of the funds at its next meeting before that funding is finalized.
“The village will prep the site and will work with Ozaukee County on the paving,” Thyes said. “There are several more steps to bringing the vision of a food truck site to fruition, including but not limited to the establishment of a ‘rental’ permit for use of the site, as well as other logistical details.”
A site plan for the Grafton Station was also approved this week, by the Plan Commission at its Tuesday meeting.
“The original plan for the Clark site at 1020 Washington Street was to work with the property owner to the north - Patel family - to combine the two properties for a mixed use redevelopment project. Unfortunately, the Patels have indicated to staff that they are not in a position to move forward in the near future, (so) staff is expanding on the food truck idea to create a Village-run food truck site,” village Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said in a memo to the commission.
Wolff said that the Grafton Station site would be an interim use. Once the property owners to the north are ready to plan a redevelopment of the two properties together, the village is still planning for that.
In the meantime, creating the temporary site for food trucks will give the property a potential function and lend to it being finished and maintained.
Right now, the use is really just to clean up the site,” Village President and Plan Commissioner Jim Brunnquell said. “It’s a potential use. We’ve had some interest.”