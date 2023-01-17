CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season.
But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option.
There is one place in the area where families can lace up their skates without having to dress for winter’s usual nasty weather. Ozaukee Skateland — where they can skate in comfort without the winter accoutrements.
Ozaukee Skateland in Cedarburg recently celebrated its 31st anniversary, under the leadership of Chuck Laufer.
“We’re recovering from the pandemic,” Laufer said.
In fact, he shared that attendance is up significantly — “better than ever.”
Paul Sevener manages the facility. He began working at Skateland in the early 2000s, “just to help out.” He grew up skating at his father’s rink in West Bend.
His future wife, Karin, skated in her youth at a rink in Butler. Karin Sevener is the recreation program supervisor and senior coordinator for the village of Grafton.
“Paul is a passionate ambassador of the sport,” Laufer said.
Sevener said attendance is great, depending on what’s going on in the community.
The Seveners oversee programs and classes at the rink, and, along with their three kids, are regular skaters at the Cedarburg facility.
The facility boasts DJ skating, space for birthday parties, school skating and classes for youngsters who want to learn how to do jams, limbo and tricks, in addition to a game area, cotton candy and refreshments.
The floor is marked off for roller derby, and Sevener hints that sport might make a comeback at Skateland. Paul Sevener said many people skate regularly as a way to exercise.
In addition to serving as a source for sport and entertainment, Laufer is proud of its fundraising opportunities. At special events, he donates half of admission and skate rental income to events held by schools and nonprofit organizations.
Skateland, located at 7084 Sycamore Drive, is open for public skating Thursdays through Sundays. For information and a schedule of hours, visit Ozaukee.skate-land.com.